100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 14, 1921
• The champion ear of corn so far produced this season and perhaps any season in Yankton County, is on exhibition at the police station in the city hall. It is 13 inches long, weighs just a pound and a half, and is well filled out with something over 1275 kernels on it. The corn was raised on the Tom Thompson place near Mission Hill.
• School attendance in Yankton totaled 1129 today, exclusive of that at Yankton College, according to reports of school officers. One thousand and eleven of the school folks are in the public schools. The other 118 are at the Sacred Heart parochial school.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 14, 1946
• A six-team six-man football conference to be known as the Bon Homme, Charles Mix and Douglas counties, BCD, conference was organized at a meeting held recently. Teams which will comprise the new loop are Lake Andes, Avon, Corsica, Ravinia, Geddes and Delmont.
• The game of chess will claim spotlight honors in the city of Yankton for the next few days. An International Tournament is to be played between five Latin-American experts and five U.S. chess figures.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 14, 1971
• State Secretary of Agriculture William Schroeder says more than $350,000 in college loan funds is still available for children of South Dakotans whose income is from agriculture. Schroeder said only 30 applications had been processed thus far by his office.
• Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., escaped shaken but unhurt tonight from a barrage of rocks and fire bombs hurled against a church in Saigon where he was meeting with a group of students and political dissenters. McGovern and several associates were trapped inside the Roman Catholic church office for about 30 minutes.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 14, 1996
• Sacred Heart students and their families got their fill of watermelon Friday afternoon at the school’s annual feed. The 10-plus year tradition is provided by Dave and Connie Tschetter of Yankton, who donated this year’s 40 watermelons. The event, held each September, gives families a chance to socialize outside of school.
• The rampaging Yankton Bucks stomped the outmanned Pierre Governors with a devastating running attack last night, roaring to their 27th win in a row with a one-sided 62-19 victory before an enthusiastic crowd at Crane-Youngsworth Field Friday night.
