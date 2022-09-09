SD Sees New Scholarships As Way To Battle ‘Brain Drain’
Buy Now
tashatuvango - stock.adobe.com

South Dakota is playing catch-up when it comes to stemming the so-called “brain drain” of college graduates leaving for careers in other states, with declining college enrollment related to the COVID-19 pandemic adding to the urgency.

Major employers such as First Premier Bank and Sanford and Avera hospitals – whose operations are tied to having skilled workers available for hire – are providing scholarship money and other incentives to assist the South Dakota Board of Regents in not just educating young people in the state but enticing them to take in-state job opportunities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.