An area bridge now bears the name of a fallen Yankton hero.
During a special ceremony at the Yankton County Government Center Saturday morning, the westbound Highway 50 bridge across the James River was re-designated the SFC Richard L Schild Memorial Bridge in honor of Schild who was killed while serving in Iraq in 2005.
A light, steady rain did not deter nearly 200 people from attending the event, which included speeches from South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Greg Whitlock and Rich Schild's brother, Brooks Schild.
Remarks from Gov. Kristi Noem were expected but technical difficulties prevented this.
