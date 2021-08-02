A Sunday night manhunt in Yankton following an incident in Turner County ended with the arrest of one suspect.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), on Sunday, the YPD received information from the Turner County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for a male individual involved in an assault with a weapon case in Turner County.
In a call with the Press & Dakotan Monday, Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke identified the suspect as Allen Brown, 45, Centerville. According to Luke, Brown had been involved in a domestic incident prior to the search in Yankton.
Luke was unable to elaborate further on the initial incident.
Law enforcement obtained a possible location of Brown, placing him potentially at the Yankton City Cemetery. The area was cordoned off and a search commenced around 8:02 p.m.
Upon further investigation, Brown was later tracked to a nearby hotel where contact was made and the suspect surrendered peacefully, concluding the search at 9:49 p.m.
Luke said that Brown was arrested for aggravated assault (domestic), simple assault (domestic) and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
In addition to the YPD, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
The YPD press release ended with a reminder asking that, when a perimeter has been established by law enforcement, members of the public should actively avoid the scene and refrain from entering the area.
