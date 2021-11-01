PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony to honor U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gregory Wagner.
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Hanson High School Gymnasium in Alexandria (600 Juniper St.).
The South Dakota Highway 38 bridge over the James River east of Mitchell will be dedicated to SSG Wagner.
Wagner graduated in 1989 from Hanson High School in Alexandria, and soon after enlisted in the South Dakota National Guard. His unit was deployed to Iraq in October 2005. On May 8, 2006, he died when his convoy was attacked in a Baghdad neighborhood. He was a member of the Yankton National Guard unit.
