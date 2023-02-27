100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 28, 1923
• Capt. Joseph Giesler decided today that this was the appointed time to sever connections with Nebraska, on account of the pending breakup in the Missouri river. With a large force of men to help, the work of demolishing the pontoon bridge began early this morning and in a few minutes the crossing was out of commission for passengers, except for men who can climb and maintain a good balance.
• Miss Norma Toms, daughter of Mrs. Florence Toms, teacher in the Dewey school near Gayville, was awarded the prize of $15 offered by the South Dakota Health Association for an appropriate name for the health clown who visits the schools of the state under the auspices of the state association. She suggested the name of Hy Gene.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 28, 1948
• The Inter City Bus Line, which operates a two-day daily bus service between Yankton and Norfolk, via Crofton, Fordyce, Hartington, Coleridge, Laurel, Belden and Randolph, has filed an application with the Nebraska State Railway Commission seeking to discontinue the schedule between Hartington and Yankton.
• Mrs. Arnold Faulk, president of the Yankton county home demonstration club council, and Mrs. Selmar Christensen, chairman of the county 4-H club leaders’ association, will represent Yankton county at Farm and Home week at South Dakota State college, Brookings, which will be in session from March 1 to 5.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 28, 1973
• Beth Guthmiller was named the Tripp Sweetheart Ball Queen at Tripp High School’s first Sweetheart Ball Feb. 17 at the Legion Hall. The queen is elected on the basis of her FHA activities during her high school years.
• The Department of Game, Fish and Parks has submitted $7,646.66 to the City of Yankton, according to Leroy Volmer, deputy chief for the Parks Division. The money represents the first reimbursement from a $15,770.00 Land and Water Conservation Grant. The money has been allocated for the provision of additional facilities for two city park areas, namely, Riverside Park and Memorial Park.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 28, 1998
• For six months, the Banquet has been building friendship and fellowship in the Yankton community. The Banquet started in August to offer a free meal and fellowship to all people. The typical Thursday draws an average of 175 people, Sister Ann Sherman, Banquet board president, said.
• While a year has passed since fire devastated Sacred Heart Monastery and clamed a nun’s life, the images burn strong for the Benedictine Sisters and those around them. The Sisters and others gathered Friday for an anniversary Mass noting the Feb. 27, 1997, fire.
