Tyndall Council OKs Emergency Ordinance

TYNDALL — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Tyndall has passed an ordinance declaring a health emergency and limiting public gatherings.
Ordinance 656 goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 16 (Thursday), according to City Finance Officer Linda Pesek. The ordinance seeks to strike a balance between public health and safety on the one hand and allowing local establishments to operate in some capacity, she added.
“The non-essential businesses are allowed up to four patrons or customers at a time,” she said. “The essential businesses would have to do the social distancing (with no more than 10 people, each six feet apart).”
According to the ordinance, the four-person limit applies to on-site, on-sale patrons at one time. This will include all parking lots, patios and premises.
“Any business continuing to operate should implement procedures to ensure social distancing and operate in compliance with federal and state health guidance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the ordinance said.
City Attorney Lisa Rothschadl modeled the Tyndall ordinance after Yankton, with some modifications to fit local businesses and services, Pesek said.
The ordinance applies to all persons, facilities and locations within the Tyndall city limits.
The City Council gave the ordinance its second reading at Monday night’s meeting before unanimously passing the measure, Pesek said. The mayor doesn’t vote except to break a tie.
“It will be published in the (Tyndall Tribune & Register) newspaper Wednesday,” Pesek said, referring to the legal publication required by state law. “It goes into effect immediately because it’s an emergency ordinance.”
Enforcement shall continue until such time the ordinance is suspended by resolution of the City Council and/or the ordinance is amended or repealed.
Each person in violation of the ordinance shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor and subject to a maximum sentence of 30 days imprisonment and a $500 fine.
“Each day a violation of this ordinance occurs is considered a separate offense committed by the person(s) in charge of or managing the facility in violation,” the ordinance said.
The Tyndall City Council has already implemented social distance in two ways at its regular meetings, Pesek said.
“We moved our meetings (from city hall) to the city auditorium, and the chairs are spread out so people stay six feet apart,” she said.
While some neighboring communities have enacted ordinances, others have waited to take action, Pesek said. She had received an inquiry from one area town interested in Tyndall’s ordinance.
A number of Tyndall businesses are already practicing social distancing and other ways of serving their customers, Pesek said. Those measures include online or call-in orders as well as carry-out, curbside and delivery services.
The Tyndall City Council sought public input at both of the ordinance’s readings, Pesek said. The council took public input into account in making changes before the final reading and passage, she said.
“When we started, the council drew up a list and looked at the businesses in town,” the finance officer said. “People from businesses in town came to the meetings. We wanted them to provide their thoughts.”
The pandemic may change greatly in a short amount of time, and it’s difficult to know which direction the situation will take at many levels, Pesek said. For now, the council will gauge how the first month goes for the ordinance and determine if any changes are needed.
“We can evaluate it at the May meeting,” she said.
