HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska, man has entered “not guilty” pleas on 10 charges — four for first-degree murder — in August’s quadruple homicide in Laurel.
Jason Jones, 43, has waived his right to an in-person appearance for his arraignment. He instead has entered written pleas to the court instead of his formal hearing.
Jones faces charges in the Aug. 4 deaths of Gene Twiford, 86, and Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, at their residence and Michele Ebeling, 53, at her residence.
Jones allegedly shot them to death and set their homes on fire. He sustained severe burns from the alleged arson, according to court documents.
He received extensive hospitalization at a Lincoln medical facility. Upon his hospital release, he was arrested and remains incarcerated in a Lincoln correctional facility. His $5 million bond was revoked and now stands at no bond.
On Tuesday, defense attorney Todd Lancaster told the wthat Jones had entered written “not guilty” pleas. As a result, his scheduled May 22 arraignment will not be held, the attorney said.
Janet Wiechelman, the Cedar County District Clerk of Courts, confirmed Jones had entered his pleas. Her office is now waiting for the court to set a pre-trial conference.
Lancaster said he anticipates his client’s pre-trial conference or status hearing will probably be held sometime in June.
This isn’t the first time Jones has waived his right to an appearance. Last November, he waived his Dec. 7 preliminary hearing and was bound over to Cedar County District Court.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Jones, citing the circumstances as warranting capital punishment.
Lancaster had argued for the court to overturn portions of the Nebraska death penalty as unconstitutional. He cited both general arguments and those specifically applicable to his client’s case.
District Court Judge Bryan Meismer ruled against the motion, leaving the death penalty on the table.
Besides the four murder charges, Jones also faces two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones, faces a first-degree murder charge along with two other charges in the death of Gene Twiford. Her May 22 arraignment remains scheduled for Cedar County District Court in Hartington.
In a recent ruling, Meismer denied Carrie Jones’ request to drop three charges against her. Besides murder, she faces charges of tampering with evidence and accessory to a felony.
The Twifords lived three blocks from the Joneses, while Ebeling lived across the street from the two suspects.
In Nebraska, an accessory — in this case, Carrie Jones — can be charged with the same crime as the principal perpetrator.
At her February preliminary hearing, Cedar County Court Judge Doug Luebe ruled that sufficient evidence existed for Carrie Jones’s charges and bound her over to district court.
Carrie Jones remains in the Antelope County Jail in Neligh, Nebraska. Her bond has been set at $1 million/10%, meaning she must post $100,000.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.