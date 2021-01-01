In conjunction with First Day Hikes in state parks in America, Lewis and Clark Recreation Area will feature a self-guided point-of-interest hike.
Last year, nearly 55,000 people rang in the New Year by collectively hiking over 133,000 miles throughout the country.
“This is a great opportunity to take the family out to the park to go for a walk along the park’s paved bike path and learn a few things about the park and its natural features,” said Kristina Laska, park manager.
The point-of interest-signing was posted by Jan. 1. Parking is available near picnic shelter No. 2 in the Gavins section of the park. Take the paved trail to the east and follow the three-mile loop that will feature nine points of interest along the way.
The point-of-interest hike will be available throughout the spring.
