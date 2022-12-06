Lake Andes Man Indicted For Wire Fraud, Theft

SIOUX FALLS — A Lake Andes man has been indicted in federal court for 18 counts of wire fraud and two counts of theft from an Indian tribal organization.
Chris Saunsoci, 42, was indicted last month, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota. He appeared Nov. 18 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
Under the federal indictment, Saunsoci allegedly, between Sept. 8, 2020, and Sept. 17, 2021, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money by means of false and fraudulent pretenses and representations, according to a U.S. Attorney’s news release.
The transactions involved the use of electronic wire communications and interstate commerce.
The indictment further alleges that between Feb. 10, 2022, and May 16, 2022, Saunsoci willfully misapplied a 2016 GMC Yukon from the Yankton Sioux Tribe. The indictment also alleges that between Dec. 31, 2021, and March 16, 2022, Saunsoci willfully misapplied moneys, funds, and credits belonging to the Yankton Sioux Tribe.
A man of the same name formerly served as Yankton Sioux Tribe police chief. The Press & Dakotan was unable to determine immediately if it was the same individual.
That person directed the YST police force until earlier this year, when he was suspended from his duties, according to tribal officials. William Blevins was appointed acting police chief in the interim.
John Sully Jr. currently serves as acting police chief, and the tribe will advertise the opening for a new police chief, according to tribal secretary Glenford “Sam” Sully.
Chris Saunsoci, the former chief, has been terminated as a member of the YST police department, Sam Sully told the Press & Dakotan.
The current federal court case involving the Lake Andes man was brought under the Guardians Project, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
