Lake Andes Man Indicted For Wire Fraud, Theft
SIOUX FALLS — A Lake Andes man has been indicted in federal court for 18 counts of wire fraud and two counts of theft from an Indian tribal organization.

Chris Saunsoci, 42, was indicted last month, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota. He appeared Nov. 18 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

