100 Years Ago
Friday, November 4, 1921
• A slight delay was caused on Pier 6 by the breaking of the derrick boom last Saturday night, but carpenters worked all night fixing it and it was ready again by Sunday morning. A total of 456 cubic yards of concrete was poured this week, and an average of 82 men were employed.
• Robert Janousek, with a small radio set and a one-wire antennae on the roof of his father’s photograph gallery, was able to pick up calls from the station and the college to the radio car which accompanied the booster train up the Platte line.
75 Years Ago
Monday, November 4, 1946
• Santa Claus has completed plans to be in Yankton on Nov. 29, when he will talk to all the good little boys and girls about Christmas and give away free tickets to a movie that will be shown in the city auditorium all afternoon. The movie will be a special children’s show, “Poor Little Rich Girl”, starring Shirley Temple.
• St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lake Andes was consecrated Sunday, Oct. 27, with the Rt. Rev. Blair Roberts, bishop of South Dakota officiating. A church must be free of debt before it can be consecrated, and it is 29 years since the church was built.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 4, 1971
• A preliminary hearing on an injunction to halt highway construction through the campus of the University of South Dakota was scheduled to continue Thursday in district court at Sioux Falls. The suit is being brought by a pair of USD students who say the widening of Highway 50 through the campus could be dangerous to pedestrians.
• Gov. Richard F. Kneip said Thursday he has refused to accept delivery of a new IBM computer ordered by the administration of former Gov. Frank Farrar. Kneip said at a news conference he had determined that it would be impossible for the state’s central data processing department to meet its financial obligations if it leased the new computer at a cost of some $25,000 a month.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 4, 1996
• Bernie Hunhoff sums up his secret to success in life — and politics — in one sentence. “You need to behave, stay sober, get a good night’s sleep and outhustle anybody,” the Yankton state senator said with a smile. The creed may seem a bit folksy, but so is Hunhoff. His down-home tones are a familiar staple to his South Dakota Magazine readers.
• The Yankton Bucks left no doubt that they intend to do all they can to defend their title as the king of South Dakota Class 11AA football for the third straight year. They swept away one of the chief contenders, the Sioux Falls O’Gorman Knights, last Saturday afternoon — and did it with a flourish, shredding the O’Gorman defense for 422 rushing yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.