100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 9, 1922
• Yankton will secure a unit of the recognized 147th Field Artillery if local ex-service men want it. This announcement was made here yesterday by Adjutant General W.A. Hazel, of Aberdeen, who with Lieut. John J. Turner, U.S. army, the recently appointed Inspector-Instructor of the South Dakota National Guard, visited Yankton especially for the purpose of presenting the proposition.
• Since last week’s storm, bob-sleds and sleighs have been about the only conveyance seen on the streets here in Mission Hill, and many farmers have been coming in on runners.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 9, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 9, 1972
• Mayor John Barstow said today he was pleased and gratified with a high voter turnout and strong endorsement of the city’s city manager government form. Voters in Vermillion Tuesday affirmed the manager system with a 714-414 endorsement.
• Capt. Ron Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Smith of 311 West Seventh in Yankton, blew into town yesterday in an Army Chinook helicopter on his way to Ft. Wainwright, Fairbanks, Alaska. After taking on approximately 1300 gallons of jet fuel in Sioux City, the helicopter crew stayed overnight in Yankton where family and friends of Capt. Smith were awaiting his arrival.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 9, 1997
• No paper
