Incidents
• A report was received at 4:08 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:52 a.m. Saturday of an assault on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 2:53 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 1:15 p.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:56 a.m. Sunday of an assault on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 1:57 a.m. Sunday of a fight holding up traffic on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 8:35 a.m. Sunday of the theft of several items, including cell phone holders, dry bags and three kayaks.
• A report was received at 8:29 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on W. 5th St.
• A report was received at 9:41 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:36 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 6:17 a.m. Monday of the theft of a vehicle on E. 12th St.
• A report was received at 7:41 a.m. Monday of a vehicle break-in on E. 11th St.
• A report was received at 1:20 p.m. Monday of a vehicle break-in on E. 13th St. Items were reported stolen.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:55 a.m. Friday of the theft of a trailer on 446th Ave. near Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:32 a.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Lewis & Clark Trail.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:22 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Country Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:03 p.m. Sunday of a sex crime in Yankton.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
