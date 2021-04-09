The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Monday, April 12, on an asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 48 between Interstate 29 and the Iowa border; and S.D. Highway 11 from Highway 48 north to the city of Alcester.
Work on the project will include cold milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing, concrete bridge rail upgrades, erosion, and pipe culvert repairs. The bridge rail upgrade portion of the project will begin on Monday, April 12, 2021, with projected completion by July 3, 2021. Traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of stop signs, using alternating “stop and go” traffic.
Cold milling and asphalt resurfacing are scheduled to begin July 11, 2021. During both the cold milling and asphalt paving operations, traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect delays during these times.
The contractor on the $6.8 million project is Knife River Midwest, LLC of Sioux City, IA.
The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 12, 2021.
