The Yankton Community Library (YCL) will be providing several exciting afternoon programs in September for kids in grades K-5. Programs will take place on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
The after-school craft will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 3:45 p.m. Participants will be making affirmation apples and book worms. An apple a day brings positivity to stay.
The after-school movie this month will be on Sept. 22. Attendees will be watching “Sky High” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 40 minutes). The movie will start at 3:45 p.m. This will be the final event of the library’s Superhero Week.
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Club will he held on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 3:45 p.m. This month, they will be experimenting with water drop science. How many drops of water can a penny hold? Come to STEAM and find out the answer to this question and more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.