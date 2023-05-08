More than 14,000 South Dakotans will soon get a check in the mail for their share of a multi-state settlement with Intuit, the owner of the TurboTax online tax preparation service.
Eligible South Dakotans are expected to receive about $30 apiece. The state’s total share of the settlement is $444,456.88.
The total, nationwide $141 million settlement is intended to compensate 4.4 million Intuit TurboTax customers who paid for tax preparation services that should have been free.
“The good thing is those people who were impacted will receive a check in the mail automatically and will not have to file a claim,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley in a news release.
People eligible for the money include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Eligible consumers will be notified via email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. Checks are expected to be mailed starting this week.
South Dakota Searchlight is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. South Dakota Searchlight maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Seth Tupper for questions: info@southdakotasearchlight.com. Follow South Dakota Searchlight on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.