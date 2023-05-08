TurboTax Settlement
More than 14,000 South Dakotans will soon get a check in the mail for their share of a multi-state settlement with Intuit, the owner of the TurboTax online tax preparation service.

Eligible South Dakotans are expected to receive about $30 apiece. The state’s total share of the settlement is $444,456.88.

