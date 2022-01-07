100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 8, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 8, 1947
• August Weiland, for more than 40 years section foreman at the Milwaukee Road’s railroad yards in Yankton, completed over 55 years of service as a railroader when he went into retirement on the final day of 1946. Mr. Weiland has no immediate plans for the future, except to work around the family home at 411 E. Ninth street.
• A new unit of the V.F.W. Auxiliary was formed in Scotland, Jan. 3, and has been named Paul Grosshuech, No. 2966, with Mrs. Joyce Hosterman elected president.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 8, 1972
• A paper by Dr. Charles Carraher, Jr., associate professor of Chemistry at the University of South Dakota, has been nominated for the Union Carbide Chemical prize which is given in conjunction with the American Chemical Society Division of Organic Coatings and Plastics.
• During the first week of business in the Yankton County Treasurer’s office this year, a substantially larger number of both auto and truck licenses were issued than during the first week of business last year. There were 585 car licenses issued this week, compared with 474 in the first week of 1971.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 8, 1997
• Carrying keepsakes from his father and brother, Chuck Hagel raised his right hand Tuesday and pledged to serve Nebraska into the next century as the state’s first elected Republican to the U.S. Senate in 24 years.
• A federal judge is refusing to close an illegal gambling casino in northeast Nebraska. District Judge William Cambridge has declined to order the Santee Sioux Indian Tribe to stop gambling operations on its reservation in Knox County, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
