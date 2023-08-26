One Killed In Crash Near Beresford

BERESFORD — One person died Friday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash, 9 miles north of Beresford In Lincoln County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. preliminary crash information indicates a 2023 John Deere tractor pulling a silage trailer was eastbound on 288th Street. It entered the intersection of 472nd Avenue and collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse at 1:34 p.m. The Lacrosse came to rest east of the intersection and caught fire. The John Deere rolled just east of the intersection separating from the Silage trailer. The driver of the tractor was ejected during the rollover. A stop sign controls 288th Street at this intersection.
