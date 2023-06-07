Cather

Littleton Alston, associate professor of sculpture at Creighton University in Omaha, stands next to his bronze depiction of author Willa Cather after a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.  

 Ashley Murray/States Newsroom

WASHINGTON — Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather, who brought to life the Great Plains of Nebraska, is now honored with a statue in the U.S. Capitol, becoming the 12th woman represented in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

U.S. and Nebraska lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled the bronze figure of the woman who wrote the widely acclaimed “O Pioneers!,” “My Ántonia” and the Pulitzer-winning “One of Ours,” depicting the human experience in Nebraska and beyond in the years surrounding the turn of the 20th century.

