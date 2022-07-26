Crofton Dam Race Nears 250 Triathletes

CROFTON, Neb. – This Saturday, Crofton residents are inviting you to join a dam good event.
This year marks the fifth annual Crofton’s Dam Race, a scenic but challenging course near Gavins Point Dam west of Yankton.
Triathletes kayak 1.5 miles (instead of swimming) on Lewis and Clark Lake, run a 5K through the Weigand campground and bike 12 miles along the rolling hills overlooking the lake.
The Crofton Dam Race has become a national attraction, according to committee member Heidi Marsh.
“The race this year is drawing over 200 racers from eight states, from Nebraska and South Dakota to California and Texas,” she said. “Most of our racers are between 30-50 years old, but we have a handful over 65 and a nice group of youth teams as well.”
The Crofton area provides a natural setting for the race, Marsh said. She sees entrants training on the course in the days leading to the event.
“Crofton’s Dam Race takes you through the waters of Lewis and Clark Lake, the trails at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area and along the most scenic paved highway in northeast Nebraska,” she said.
Johnnie Ostermeyer founded the event five years ago. The event has grown despite –- or perhaps because of –- the pandemic, he noted, as athletes sought a safe, challenging outdoor event.
“We have grown each year for the last four years. The first year we only had 56 total competitors, and last year we had 286,” he said. “This year, we are currently at 239, but this year is closer to normal. More things are going on, and things that were put off during the pandemic are now being scheduled, like weddings, family reunions and even some funerals.”
That said, enthusiasts have kept the Crofton Dam Race on their calendar to-do list, Ostermeyer noted. “We think people’s summer is busier, which means we may not grow, but we are hoping to stay above 250 still,” he said.
A breakdown of entrants finds 56% individual triathlon, 25% team triathlon, 14% half-marathon and 5% bike race.
No prize money is given. The overall individual winner will receive a trophy, while individual winners of each group and the fastest team will receive a medal –- along with a “high five,” if desired.
Proceeds from Crofton’s Dam Race will go toward a walking/biking trail at Weigand in the Lewis & Clark State Rec Area, Marsh said. Race organizers pledged $25,000 toward the project already, and the committee hopes to double that pledge.
This year, the Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield, Nebraska, is hosting a Kid’s Triathlon Friday evening at 6 p.m. at the Crofton swimming pool. Kids 8-13 years old will run a half-mile, bike one mile and swim around the swimming pool.
On Friday, registration for Crofton’s Dam Race closes at 5 p.m. The spaghetti feed starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Haymarket, located at 105 Main Street in Crofton. The packet pickup runs at the Haymarket from 6-8 p.m.
On Saturday, the final opportunity to pick up packets begins at 6:30 a.m. at Weigand Swim Beach. The half marathon starts at 7 a.m., the welcome from the race committee at 7:30 a.m., the triathlon starts with kayaks at 8 a.m., and the individual biker race starts at 9:20 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the Crofton Haymarket opens for food, drinks and camaraderie. Bus transportation will be available from Weigand. The finish line celebration for entrants includes lunch, water and sports drinks as part of their registration.
At 1 p.m., the awards ceremony begins at the Haymarket. Transportation will be available after the race from Crofton to Weigand to pick up kayaks, gear or move vehicles as necessary.
Kayaking has become a major draw in the triathlon, Marsh said.
“Open water swimming can be intimidating sometimes with a triathlon, and we have people who don’t like it,” she said. “So we offer the kayaking, and we also keep (the event) on Lewis and Clark Lake rather than the Missouri River.”
Competitors are encouraged to bring their own kayaks, but they can also borrow one at the site. Entrants do need to wear life jackets and provide their own helmets.
The triathlon begins with a colorful kayak launch at Weigand Recreation beach area at the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, Marsh said. “They have about 12-15 waves of kayaks, with the first ones going out about 8 a.m.,” she said.
Spectators are welcome along the route and at the finish line, but they are asked to avoid creating any traffic hazards, Marsh said.
To ensure safety, the Crofton Fire Department will provide lighted vehicles to lead and follow both runners and bikers. Yankton Search and Rescue will operate a boat on the water in case of any accidents during the kayak portion of the race.
The local EMT squad will provide volunteers at the starting line-up and finish line as well as equipment on the road and at water stations. Water stations will keep racers hydrated, and volunteers wearing orange shirts will guard each intersection to ensure oncoming vehicles are warned of bikers and runners.
Ostermeyer applauded those who make Crofton’s Dam Race run smoothly.
“What makes this race so great is the volunteers and the post-race atmosphere. We have live music, great food and an awesome venue in the Crofton Haymarket,” he said. “We have over 40 volunteers that make this a fun and safe experience for everyone, from the highly competitive to the just-for-fun participants.”
Pulling off the event requires hard work but also brings rewards, Ostermeyer said.
“We have a lot of fun doing it, and that energy feeds into every part of the race,” he said. “Our Crofton’s Dam Race team takes pride in planning a great event each year, which allows everyone that comes to know that we are the best Dam town.”
For more information, visit online at croftonsdamrace.com.
