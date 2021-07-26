South Sioux City Man Gets Prison For Sexual Assault

HARTINGTON, Neb. — While still proclaiming his innocence, a South Sioux City, Nebraska, man took a plea deal and has been sentenced to 20-40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in June 2020 at Lake Yankton.
Guillermo Coronado Ortiz appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court for sentencing. He was charged with engaging in sexual contact with the girl at Lake Yankton and with providing her with alcohol, according to court records.
The alleged incident occurred before witnesses during early evening in a public place, according to court records. A woman called the 911 dispatch around 6:20 p.m. June 16, 2020, concerning the incident. Cedar County authorities responded to the call because the site is located in that county.
After investigating, law enforcement officials arrested Coronado Ortiz and transported him to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
Coronado Ortiz, who moved from Mexico to the United States about 20 years ago, turns 61 today (Tuesday), while the alleged victim was a 15-year-old girl.
He had previously changed his “not guilty” plea to “no contest” on one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IB felony carrying up to a life sentence. As part of the plea deal, the prosecution and defense had recommended a sentence of 15-40 years.
Under Nebraska’s sentencing laws, Coronado Ortiz must serve at least 17.5 years to become eligible for parole and at least 27.5 years to qualify for release, given he earns good time in both cases. He was credited with 405 days for time served in the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
In addition, the rest of the charges were dropped. He had faced 10 counts — five each in Cedar County and Dakota County, Nebraska — involving the same girl.
Despite entering the no contest plea, Coronado Ortiz said he disagreed with the charges against him. “I feel like I am a victim with this,” he told the court in Spanish using a translator.
Defense attorney Nicole Brandt said Coronado Ortiz disputes the prosecution’s charges and the way in which his relationship with the girl was characterized.
“He does not agree with all the facts laid out by the state,” she said. “However, he has accepted the plea bargain based on the amount of evidence against him.”
During Monday’s proceedings, Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney described Coronado Ortiz as acting like a predator and showing no remorse. Matney quoted the pre-sentence investigation (PSI) finding that “the defendant doesn’t take any responsibility and places the blame on the victim.”
District Judge Bryan Meismer also noted the defendant’s apparent lack of any misgivings for his actions or the impact on the victim and her family.
“As a prior defense attorney, I try to give a defendant the benefit of every doubt,” the judge said. “But even doing that, I see this ongoing pattern of behavior involving alcohol and this young girl.”
The judge described the defendant’s acts as a “relationship between a man who should know better and a young girl who is not in a position to stand up for herself.”
At Monday’s sentencing, Meismer said he took into account a number of factors: the defendant’s age, mentality, education and experience, along with his past criminal record — or lack of it — and the nature of the offense.
In addition, the judge considered the negotiated plea agreement — although he wasn’t bound to it — and the pre-sentence investigation.
While Coronado Ortiz described his life as difficult, he still conducted an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl, Meismer said.
“I’m taking the victim into account, who has to live with what happened to her the rest of her life,” the judge added.
Brandt asked the court to give her client the mandatory minimum sentenced because of his age. She noted he has spent the last 20 years in the United States but wants to return to his native Mexico before he dies.
“It is unlikely he will ever be released from prison,” she said. “However, if he is, he would like to spend the last days of his life in Mexico. We ask the court for the chance to do that.”
In court records, the two sides outlined why they agreed to the sentencing deal.
“The plaintiff entered into this plea agreement to prevent further trauma to the alleged victim from testifying in front of the defendant in deposition and trials in both of the Cedar County and Dakota County case,” the court records said.
“The defendant entered into this plea agreement to avoid potential maximum penalties of three life imprisonments plus 79.5 years of imprisonment if convicted of each offense charged.”
Prior to sentencing, Coronado Ortiz met for about 30 minutes with Brandt and the translator.
Matney represented the prosecution, but the state has also been represented in the case by William Tangeman with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.
During Monday’s proceedings, Matney described Coronado Ortiz as someone who had taken advantage of the teenage girl over a period of time.
“Through ongoing investigation, the extent of inappropriate behavior of this defendant came to light. It involved activity not only in Cedar County but also in Dakota County,” Matney said. “Considering the emboldened actions and outrageous evidence the state has observed, I reviewed the PSI in hopes to find some statement of remorse, but I found none.”
As a result, the state requested the maximum 40-year sentence under the plea agreement, less the time served, Matney said.
In her remarks, Brandt described several personal setbacks for Coronado Ortiz, such as losing his wife to cancer.
“This caused him to suffer greatly, but he continued to be a strong backbone for his family,” the attorney said. “He is a very hard-working person and has worked hard his entire life.”
Because of Coronado Ortiz’s age, any lengthy sentence would amount to life in prison, Brandt said.
In his translated remarks, Coronado Ortiz sobbed at times. He described life circumstances that impacted him, including the deaths of his parents and wife.
In addition, Coronado Ortiz responded to the pre-sentence investigation’s description his relationship with a family member. He noted his son was “upset” and “in shock” over the case and found the charges “unbelievable.” Because of the son’s feelings, Coronado Ortiz didn’t discuss the accusations with him, but they still spoke with each other.
In addition, Meismer noted he had received a selection of letters from the defense counsel prior to the sentencing, vouching for Coronado Ortiz’s character.
In response to the judge’s question, the defendant said he understood his responsibilities under the Nebraska Sex Offenders’ Registration Act.
While Coronado Ortiz may have experienced a difficult life, he still conducted an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl, Meismer said.
Coronado Ortiz has already benefited from the plea bargain with the dismissal of numerous charges against him in both Cedar and Dakota counties, the judge said.
Meismer said he thought some type of imprisonment was necessary because he believed Coronado Ortiz could continue engaging in the same type of behavior and that the case warranted some kind of incarceration.
In addition, Coronado Ortiz could receive needed treatment in the state’s correctional system, the judge added.
For those reasons, Meismer ordered the sentence of 20-40 years, believing it fit the offense. Coronado Ortiz can appeal the sentence within 30 days, the judge added.
The Cedar County sheriff’s office was expected to transport Coronado Ortiz to the Nebraska state penitentiary Monday afternoon.
