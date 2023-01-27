PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor seasonal positions at five Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90.
Seasonal workers are needed to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South Dakota’s businesses & attractions. Applicants must be high school graduates, possess knowledge of South Dakota’s history & geography, and have basic computer skills, and excellent communication skills.
Travel Counselors start at an hourly wage of $15.30 while Supervisors start at $16.38 per hour.
The Interstate Welcome Centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning in May and located along Interstates 29 and 90 near Chamberlain, Spearfish, Valley Springs, Vermillion and Wilmot.
The Welcome Centers near Spearfish, Valley Springs, Vermillion, and Wilmot will be open through September, while the Chamberlain Welcome Center will remain open through October.
Seasonal applications may be obtained by visiting SDVisit.com or by contacting the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
