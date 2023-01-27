PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor seasonal positions at five Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90.

Seasonal workers are needed to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South Dakota’s businesses & attractions. Applicants must be high school graduates, possess knowledge of South Dakota’s history & geography, and have basic computer skills, and excellent communication skills.

