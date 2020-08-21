Sacred Heart School Presents Its COVID Response

Through teamwork and planning, Sacred Heart School’s COVID-19 plan is ready for action Monday.
The plan involves detailed protocols for preventing and addressing cases of COVID-19, and it has involved parents, teachers and community members from the beginning.
“Starting June 1, we got the Sacred Heart Health and Safety Committee together, which included staff from both buildings,” Laura Haberman, principal of Sacred Heart School (SHS), told the Press & Dakotan. “Then we reached out to medical professionals in the community.”
Committee members include: Haberman, Elizabeth Koerner, Marta Stirling, Stephanie Hunhoff, Tara Frank, Tamara Liebig, Sherry Rockne, Vonnie Carda and Kristi Ekroth.
“Denise Taggart, physician assistant at Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC), and Crystal Vogt, Occupational Medicine coordinator YMC, have been very actively involved in the process of helping write the plan,” Haberman said. “We spent many hours, days together researching articles and science.”
The group opened dialogues with community and regional groups for resources and identified funding options.
Haberman listened to the educational webinars released by the departments of Health and Education, and engaged in a webinar with other diocesan principals.
“We also surveyed the parents and staff in reflecting on the spring, that whole process, to gather information to see how we could improve,” she said. “I mean, we were not ready for online learning on March 13.”
Now, teachers have been trained on the relevant Google apps for middle school students and on the Seesaw educational tool for elementary school students, and are prepared to teach from home or to include students that are distance learning from home.
The committee also developed the concept of color-coded COVID zones to determine which protocols are to be implemented. SHS will begin the school year Monday in the green zone. Throughout the pandemic, playgrounds will be closed before and after school, so in the mornings, students will enter the building earlier. Also, entrance and dismissal times are staggered.
The basics of the zones are as follows:
• Green Zone — students have their temperatures checked, attend daily classes on site, move from room to room, attend Mass in person, eat lunch in the lunchroom with social distancing and plexiglass dividers, and enjoy multi-grade-level recess anywhere on the playground.
• Yellow Zone — Students have their temperatures checked and attend daily classes on site, but only teachers move from room to room between classes. Mass is virtual and lunch is eaten in the classroom. A multi-grade-level recess is divided into playground areas for sanitization purposes.
• Orange Zone — Students undergo daily temperature checks, but classes are on alternating days on and off site. “Specials” classes, which include music, library and computers, are limited. Lunch and recess are the same as on yellow days.
• Red Zone — Students and teachers are at home distance learning and mass is virtual.
“(Zones) really are going to be decided upon within our building and on what the community spread looks like,” Haberman said. “So it’s not just the Yankton community, but our population within our school that will help us to decide if and when we need to move to a different zone.”
Students are expected to wear face masks throughout the day, as they are able and as age allows. Breaks will be offered.
“We have plans for the teachers to go outside for class, for PE to have class outside as much as possible,” Haberman said. “We’ve implemented two outdoor classrooms, one at the elementary and one at the middle school, for students to be able have class outside, and be able to remove their masks and just kind of take that break.”
When the children cannot be six feet apart, the masks are on, she said.
Sacred Heart (SH) staff has been supportive of the plan, she said.
“It was helpful having staff representatives from all the different primary and intermediate, levels, and specials,” she said. “So everybody was able to advocate for those teachers that are also in their area.”
Once the plan was presented to the staff, they were asked to mull over the details and return with comments and questions.
“They have been amazing through it all,” Haberman said. “They put on masks and wore them with pride.”
Since SH Middle School Principal Tim Mulhair retired in the spring, Haberman has become the principal at both the elementary and the middle school, and her time is divided between the two buildings.
“We have implemented lead teachers at each site, which is new this year, and we’re definitely a team with the secretaries,” Haberman said. “We have had meetings and we are going to continue to streamline things, stay on the same page. I really feel like I’m supported.”
As with all other COVID-19 response plans, this plan is subject to change depending on the science and the situation surrounding the virus. Haberman’s team will help her stay in communication with both school buildings throughout the day, she said.
“At Sacred Heart School, we’re a big family,” Haberman said. “I think, we’ll be good, and with God’s grace, we’ll get through this. We just need to continue to keep God at the center of everything that we do.”
———
For more information, go to www.yanktonsacredheartschool.org and click the Quick Link COVID-19 Response
