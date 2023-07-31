The South Dakota Board of Directors for Educational Telecommunications will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at SDPB’s Vermillion location, in the Al Neuharth Media Center on the campus of the University of South Dakota.
The meeting is open to the public and streamed live at sd.net. For more information, call SDPB at 605-677-5861.
