The next episode of "Footsteps in the Dark," a true crime podcast that investigates the unsolved 1992 death of Tammy Haas of Yankton will drop Friday at 6 a.m. At the beginning of Episode III, Haas has been missing for six days when her body is found in a ravine adjacent to a golf course. It would take two autopsies to determine cause of death — a neck injury — that leads authorities to wonder if they have a homicide on their hands.
For more information or to download the podcast, visit www. footstepsinthedarkpodcast.com.
