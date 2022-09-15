Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Cutting Staff, Services In Face Of Rising Inflation

High post-pandemic inflation rates are causing layoffs at healthcare facilities across the nation, and, as of this month, Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is no longer immune to that trend.
Avera Health announced its plan to resize networkwide recently.
This week, the Press & Dakotan obtained information that Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has started laying off some of its nonclinical employees and is discontinuing cardiac and pulmonary rehab services. Specific employee numbers were not provided.
“Health care is in a time of unprecedented change,” Cale Feller, director of Media Relations & Corporate Communications at Avera Health, told the Press & Dakotan. “While Avera is caring for more patients than before, high inflation and other additional costs have resulted in rising expenses, which we need to address.”
This week, the federal government announced that inflation increased 0.1% from July-August and is up 8.3% from a year ago.
According to a report in The Associated Press, the spread of inflation into services, including rental costs and health care, is largely the result of higher wages. Hospitals and doctors’ offices are paying more for nurses and other staff, the report said.
Inflation is creating challenges for Avera as well, Feller said.
“Pre-pandemic, we were experiencing an average of 2%-3% inflation in purchased services, equipment, supplies and other materials,” he said. “Today, we are seeing as much as 25%-40% inflation in pricing for items from paper products to common medical supplies to software technology.”
Considering this, Avera is working to be more efficient by creatively examining health care in a new and less expensive way that leverages innovation, Feller said.
“We are centering our focus on direct patient care services and continuing to recruit a skilled, clinical workforce — the core of our health ministry,” he said. “We will balance this with continued investments in growth to meet the needs of our patients.”
This effort includes resizing the organization and redefining its core business focus around patient care, Feller said.
“Sadly, this will mean a reduction in our nonclinical workforce, restructuring in areas and changes in services,” Feller said, apologizing for the inconvenience these changes may cause patients.
