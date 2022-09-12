YSD Lowers Opt-Out Ask
P&D File Photo

The Yankton School District (YSD) shared its good fortune with good news at the Yankton School Board meeting Monday.

As part of its operating budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the school district has lowered the amount it plans to raise by $500,000 from the allowable opt-out amount passed by voters in 2020.

