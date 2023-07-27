Report: Driver Was Impaired

The driver in a May accident on the east edge of Yankton that ended in two dead and one critically injured was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine at the time, according to toxicology results released by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
Anna Selwyn, 27, and Gabriel Ortega, 26, both of Sioux City, Iowa, were pronounced dead at the scene when their vehicle, identified as a 2005 red Chevrolet Cobalt, slammed into an eastbound semi on Highway 50 east of Yankton.
A third occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old female also of Sioux City, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
In an update released Thursday, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office said that toxicology tests on the driver, Selwyn, revealed a blood-alcohol level of .109 as well as 2,148 nanograms (ng) of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.
The report included a timeline for events leading up to the crash, which Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey told the Press & Dakotan he felt was important to include.
“I wanted to be transparent and develop a time frame of how the events unfolded,” he said. “We didn’t want to come out with anything unless we had more of the full story for the public to understand.”
This was the timeline provided:
• At 9:57 a.m. a South Dakota state trooper initiated a traffic stop for speeding on Selwyn’s vehicle near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 50 and Plum St. in Vermilion. The Chevrolet Cobalt displayed only dealer plates at the time. The driver did not pull over for the trooper and drove erratically at high rates of speed.
• At 9:59 a.m. the dispatcher notified units of a pursuit headed west toward Yankton County. At that time, Yankton County deputies “were not in position,” the report notes.
• At 10:01 a.m. dispatch advised officers that vehicle speeds had reached 130 mph.
• At 10:02 a.m. The Yankton Police Department deployed road spikes within its jurisdiction just west of J-R’s Oasis near the 2400 block of South Dakota Highway 50.
• By 10:07 a.m. the vehicle had travelled from Vermillion’s Plum Street to Yankton in 10 minutes forcing responders to scramble to get into position. Road spikes were placed in the center turning lane of the five-lane highway. Selwyn’s vehicle was still traveling westbound at speeds of approximately 114 mph, weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle eventually entered the northernmost lane of the highway, avoiding the road spikes, according to the report.
Seconds later, to avoid rear-ending another vehicle traveling in the same lane, Selwyn overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, which crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a semi.
There were witnesses at J-R’s Oasis who recorded the accident on their phones, and at least one video was posted online.
“Based on the multiple videos that we saw, it was determined that they never actually hit the stop sticks,” Crissey said Thursday.
The time needed to remove the remains and debris resulted in Highway 50 being closed for hours.
Those responding to the accident scene included the Yankton Police Department, Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Emergency Management, South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the investigation.
Crissey confirmed Thursday that responders found a drug item in the Chevy, which later tested positive as methamphetamine.
Later, investigators also discovered another possible motive for Selwyn’s eluding of police.
The Chevy had been stolen out of an impound lot in Sioux City, Iowa, at 5:30 a.m. that day. Selwyn, the registered owner of the Chevy, and Ortega were suspects in that case, according to the report.
“That could be a possible reason why they kept running at the time,” Crissey said. “The (highway) patrolman didn’t know of the situation. I included it in in the release because there’s always more to the story.”
Also, after the accident, investigators made initial contact with the sole survivor.
“With the driver now being deceased, we had to consider that the third party is possibly a victim of a crime,” Crissey said. “That person is still considered possibly to be a victim of a crime, so we withheld her name.”
As far as investigators know, she is still recovering from her injuries, he said.
“I’m thankful for the position I’m in and I want to do a good job for our citizens and even people far outside of our county in allowing people to understand this process,” Crissey said. “Giving some of the information out today, hopefully, we’ll get some closure (in understanding) how things happen so quickly and how things are handled.”
