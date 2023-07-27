Report: Driver Was Impaired
Two people were killed after a high-speed pursuit on May 10 on the eastern edge of Yankton. A third person in the vehicle was badly hurt. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The driver in a May accident on the east edge of Yankton that ended in two dead and one critically injured was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine at the time, according to toxicology results released by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Anna Selwyn, 27, and Gabriel Ortega, 26, both of Sioux City, Iowa, were pronounced dead at the scene when their vehicle, identified as a 2005 red Chevrolet Cobalt, slammed into an eastbound semi on Highway 50 east of Yankton.

