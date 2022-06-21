TRIPP -- In Tuesday’s school board election, Tripp-Delmont voters chose one incumbent and one challenger for three-year terms on the school board.
Voters could select any two of the four candidates for at-large seats, according to Superintendent Jeremy Hurd.
Incumbent Jane Mehlhaff and challenger Christian Jensen claimed the seats with a respective 137 and 134 votes. They were followed by challenger Darren Fechner and incumbent Ronda Nuss with 96 and 71 votes, respectively.
At the Tripp polling location, the 155 voters cast the following: Mehlhaff 114, Jensen 101, Nuss 59 and Fechner 29.
At the Delmont polling location, the 77 voters cast the following: Fechner 67, Jensen 33, Mehlhaff 23 and Nuss 12.
As a district, 232 of 972 voters cast ballots for 24% turnout.
The results of the school board election will be canvassed by the school board at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) in the principal’s office in Tripp, Hurd said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.