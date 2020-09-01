• A report was received at 5:48 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on W. 4th St.
• A report was received at 7:03 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:04 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:04 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4 a.m. Tuesday of theft on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday of a domestic incident on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:52 a.m. Monday of a business burglary on Sunrise Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:20 a.m. Monday of theft from a business off of E. Highway 50.
