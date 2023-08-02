PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is requesting water quality data to complete a biennial assessment of the state’s lakes and streams.
Chemical, physical and biological data will be considered to help determine the quality of South Dakota’s waters. Beach closure information, including date, duration and water quality results is also requested. Data submitted will be available to the public on DANR’s Water Quality Monitoring Access Portal. Organizations submitting water quality data must operate under an approved Quality Assurance Project Plan or participate in DANR’s quality control requirements and provide documentation upon request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.