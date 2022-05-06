Come to the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, on Thursday, May 19, at 2 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. for a class, “Unwanted Guests.” Master Gardeners will discuss what to do about unwanted guests in your garden.
Learn the best way to deal with pests, insects, weeds, seeds and plant diseases. Seeds will be available to participants after the classes.
Participants will be able to join one of the two presentations in person at Yankton Community Library’s meeting room or virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/667001277. Classes are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the library at 605-668-5275 or library@cityofyankton.org.
