Connecting Cultures invites the public to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his historic accomplishments at a presentation beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Mead Museum, 82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton.
Refreshments will be served by United Way volunteers following the presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.