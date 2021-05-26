Restore Church To Offer Friday Night Movies

Restore Church plans to show movies at its location (1603 Locust in Yankton) every other week throughout the summer, starting Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m.
Each “Friday Night Feature” will be family-friendly. Some will be more eclectic in age, while others may be geared more toward teens and adults.
The first movie celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing and created a spectacle that became a sensation. There are superhero movies, spiritual movies, and one very highly favored musical in the lineup.
The movies and concessions are free, with a variety of popcorn, candy, beverages provided.
One of the four core values at Restore is “Community Building.” They want to build a loving community at Restore committed building up and adding value to the community in Yankton, Crofton, and wherever else they plant churches in the future.
Restore shifted its resources from a one-day event (“Movie at the Meridian”) into an all-summer event.
“This fills a void in our community. We love our city and want to do everything we can to build it up while letting everyone know that Jesus loves them,” said Jeff Mueller, pastor of Restore Church in Yankton and Crofton. “We have seen the community embrace and appreciate events like Movie at the Meridian. Yet, with the movie theater closing, we think these events are doubly important for Yankton. I cannot wait to take my wife on ‘date night to the movies’ again.”
He added, “If it goes well, this could be a year-round ministry until someone opens a new theater. Our leadership is legitimately willing to be Yankton’s Movie Theater for now because we think Yankton needs one.”
Restore held a simulcast event in April called “Secret Church” which revealed the church could be suitable for showing movies.
“At our April simulcast event, we discovered Restore is uniquely designed to host movies,” Mueller said. “Our commercial lobby, welcome center and sanctuary flow together, similar to a movie theater. Even the shape and layout of our sanctuary space are uniquely shaped and can easily be made to feel like a legitimate movie theater. It makes the perfect space for this type of event.”
From spider-like abilities to undersea adventures to magical worlds, the movies will bring the family together.
“Friday Night Feature” movie days at Restore will be June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, July 23, July 30. The “Movie at the Merdian” event is set for Aug. 6.
