The City of Yankton Parks Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The Go-To-Meeting platform will be used for this virtual meeting.
Anyone who is interested in attending the meeting online should contact Todd Larson, Parks, Recreation & City Events Director, for access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.