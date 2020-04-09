100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 10, 1920
• Four young men of a telephone crew were arrested by Mayor Koletzky last Saturday and each fined for throwing dice, vulgro, “shooting craps” in the Milwaukee depot.
• The Novelty Orchestra, composed of some of Yankton’s best musical talent, had a shakeup last night at the corner of Douglas and Fourth, the most dangerous corner in town, if the records count for anything. The orchestra was headed for the country to play for a dance when the little Ford was met by a Liberty Six and the Ford got the worst of it.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 10, 1945
• The hospital ship, Ernestine C. Koranda, the 21st such vessel to be put into service by the army transportation corps, was formally accepted by the corps today. The ship is named for army nurse Ernestine C. Koranda who was born in Lesterville. She entered the army nurse corps reserve in March 1941 and later was assigned to duty in the southwest Pacific where she died in a plane crash in December 1943.
• The industrial arts exhibit of the Yankton county rural schools, which was put on display on the third floor of the courthouse last week, will be left on exhibit there for the remainder of this week.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 10, 1970
• Area Engineer Robert E. Roper of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Gavins Point Dam project said this morning that a number of people have questioned the need for removal of some trees in the Pierson Ranch area at Gavins Point Dam. He explained that to date some 100 trees have been removed and more will be taken out as time permits, because the trees are rotten, creating a safety hazard.
• The Yankton Board of Education moved to act promptly to acquire nine school busses for the start of classes next fall. The vehicles, added to two already owned by the district, will establish rural routes serving approximately 500 students attending Yankton, Utica and Mission Hill schools.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 10, 1995
• The Yankton High School and Middle School Science Olympiad Teams came home winners … again. Saturday in Vermillion the YHS team won the State title in the South Dakota Science Olympiad. This is their ninth win in the last 10 years. The Middle School has a perfect record in the 11 years of state competitions.
• It was a chance call for advice on a move from Ohio that brought Tim Waltner back from Ohio to the Freeman Courier newspaper. But he did come back, eventually bought the newspaper and now he’s getting ready for an April 12 open house for his new downtown building.
