PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Office fall 2022 internship program.
Student interns will work with staff on various projects depending on interests and strengths. Additional duties include aiding the governor’s general counsel, constituent services, and communications team; conducting policy research; preparing policy briefings; and staffing events. Internships provide students with first-hand knowledge of the state government and the functions of a governor’s office.
