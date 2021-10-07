CASES DISPOSED: SEPT. 11-17, 2021
Shaun David Koster, 100 Poison Oak Drive, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $246.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Alexis Petersen, 406 Spruce Street, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $82.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $232.50.
Troy Anthony Behounek, Crofton, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Cole David Tessendorf, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Aaron Raymond Andrew Felton, 131 Mulligan Drive, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.00.
Keegan White, 1804 Summit St., Yankton; Racing on highway; $282.50; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Steven Joseph Kotalik, Utica; Speeding on a state highway; $232.50.
Rett Howard Sartwell, Britton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $483.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 26 days suspended.
Damion Scott Grasz, Le Mars, Iowa; Exhibition driving in parks; $122.50.
William Edward Karabel, Homer Glen Ill.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
Patricia Kay Robinson, 2920 Adkins Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Cole Brummer, 2305 Walnut St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Tyler J. Johnson, 2403 West City Limits Road, #203, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; dismissed by motion of court (including for no probable cause).
Jose D. Martinez, 812 Capitol St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $549.17; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kloe Gall, 602 Burgess Rd., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Pamela Hintz, 1217 Burleigh St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Elizabeth Payton Struve, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Kellen William Soulek, 1004 Karen Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.00.
Tyson Wessels, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kaylea Christine Kosters, 2931 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; possession of alcohol by minor; $200; purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Kevin John Thelen, Sioux Falls; Rules governing motor boats; $200; Jail sentence of 5 days suspended; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by complaint; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by information.
Sergio Martinez Losada, 1307 W 8th St., #5, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Tyson S. Wessels, Yankton; Possession of firearm prior to felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; $5,771.00; Jail sentence of 5 years in penitentiary with 0 days suspended; Receiving stolen vehicle; Recharged by information; Possession of firearm prior to felony drug conviction; Recharged by information.
Patti Clark, Montgomery, Texas; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sue Ellen Luikens, Mitchell; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Tyler Jameson Job, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Emily Cole Van Ginkel, Rock Valley, Iowa; Personal flotation device use required (child under 7 years of age); $122.50.
Kendall Jay Swedeen, Pierre; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Miranda Nicole Riggs, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 104, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Wayne Millsap, Gayville; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended to 30 days.
Tyson Wessels, Yankton; Burglary – 3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary – 1st degree; Recharged by indictment; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by indictment.
Joanna Maxine Louise Kohler, 805 Dakota St., #14, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $472.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharge by indictment; Use of possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Stacy Lynn Gass, Omaha, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Heather Klug, St. Helena, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Linda Mooney, 2502 Douglas Ave., Apt. 1, Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Kalder Ness, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jolynn Kay Riis, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
