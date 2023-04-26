Ready Now Recovery is an addiction support group that meets weekly in Yankton. Trained facilitators follow a Christ-centered curriculum to help navigate through the struggles of overcoming addictions.
Meetings are held Wednesdays from 6:45-7:45 p.m. and Thursdays from noon-1 p.m. at Discovery Church, 211 Walnut, Yankton.
Addiction is a complex condition that comes in many forms and can happen to anyone. Addiction is an inability to stop using a substance (from tobacco to illegal drugs) or engaging in a behavior (from shopping to sex) despite negative consequences.
“I decided to become a facilitator for Ready Now Recovery because it is a Christ-centered program,” said Gene Blom, one of the facilitators. “I failed many times to overcome my alcohol abuse until I gave my life to Him and received a change that only comes through a relationship with Christ. The Ready Now Recovery curriculum helps each participant to grow in this relationship. As we go through this curriculum and the participants and facilitators openly share their stories with each other, I leave each session feeling blessed and grateful.”
Are you someone who woke up this morning and said, “I won’t today?” And then you did? For many struggling with life-controlling issues, there is a 90/40 situation. 90% of individuals will not or cannot enter a residential program. 40% say the number one barrier to treatment is that they are not ready.
There is no cost to attend. Ready Now Recovery has resources for referral to professional care and residential programs.
“How long will it take?” “What if I fail?” “When will I be free?” All these questions are part of the transformation process. Through a Christ-centered perspective, a community, and necessary resources, our groups can help engage you in the transformation process.
We are a participant-centered program. The curriculum is based on each individual’s recovery and needs for growth. We provide resources to create your action plan, creating a roadmap for future life goals.
“I still have a long way to go, but I could not have stayed clean if it wasn’t for these groups, my facilitators, and mentors. I have built lasting relationships through these groups and found that I am not alone in this walk of life. These groups have helped me grow and learn while teaching me who I am in Christ and just how valuable I am,” one attendee said.
Come, because everything is ready now. Go to the highways and the hedges and compel them to come in so that my house may be filled. Luke 14: 17 & 23
If you are one of these individuals or know of someone who is Ready Now Recovery is here. Because when you’re ready, we’re ready.
For more information, call 605-689-22121.
