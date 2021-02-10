Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Francisco Ortega, 19, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Marlis Morin, 39, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance.
• Misty McAllister, 36, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Brett Sack, 59, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Francis Coltrin, 24, Wagner, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Angel Green, 30, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence.
• Darian Wright, 27, Wagner, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Chad Larsen, 44, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for theft by insufficient funds check.
