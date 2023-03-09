Tax Cut Deal OK’D
eskay lim - stock.adobe.com

PIERRE — With just hours left in the last regular day of business in the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers compromised to approve what some described as the largest tax cut in South Dakota history.

The plan would reduce the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2% for four years, saving taxpayers and costing the state budget an estimated $104 million in the first year of implementation. The impact to consumers works out to a savings of 30 cents for every $100 of taxable purchases.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.