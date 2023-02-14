To The Rescue

TYNDALL — Hay is still for horses, but with prices at an all-time high, an area horse rescue operation must raise a substantial amount of money at its annual fundraiser to cover feed costs for the winter.
Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Tyndall Community Center. Takeout is available. All proceeds go directly to the feeding and care of the horses.
This will be the third fundraiser since the group moved from Sioux Falls to a 40-acre farm in the Tyndall area in 2018 and the eighth fundraiser overall, Tiffany Ring, executive director of Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Our spaghetti is actually our family recipe, so it’s typically much better than people expect,” she said. “We offer three versions of sauce, so we’ll have one with ground beef, one with ground beef and Italian sausage, and then a separate mushroom and onion sauce.”
In addition to dinner, attendees can explore the bake sale’s large selection of desserts and compete for raffle baskets and items in the silent auction, which this year includes a collection of artistic prints.
“This is our big fundraiser that kicks off the spring vet checking,” Ring said. “However, this year, we are still trying to raise funds for hay because our costs went up immensely. So, that’s where (the money) is going.”
Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue is a nonprofit organization and is South Dakota’s largest horse rescue. Co-founded by Ring; her mother, Kathi Ring; and sister, Nina Ring, in 2010, the organization is devoted to assisting horses and improving horse welfare in South Dakota.
“What made us become a rescue — and not just our family quietly doing this was — we got contacted about some Morgans (a breed of horse) in north Iowa, that there were some babies they couldn’t sell,” she said. “We got there and there were 51 horses. (The owner) had no food for winter and no water, and they were dropping fast.”
The group was able to rescue about 40 of the horses that were still alive and found homes for them all over the country, Ring said.
“We work (a lot) with law enforcement,” she said. “We’re the largest — up until recently, the only — organization that took in law enforcement neglect cases. We (also) work with people in crisis, like job loss or death in the family or injuries. That’s typically where we get the majority of our horses, and we average anywhere between 50 and 60 horses on the property at any time.”
The group rehabilitates the horses, trains them to take a saddle and finds them homes, Ring said.
“We have a lot of horses,” she said. “They eat approximately 30 pounds of hay a day in the winter. That’s about half a ton a month.”
With the price of hay running about $200 per ton, each horse eats approximately $100 worth of hay each month, Ring said.
“Our total hay bill for this year was about $40,000 and we still need about $10,000 of it,” she said. “I don’t expect the fundraiser to raise that, but that’s our goal for hay.”
Horses come to Gentle Spirit because typically, their well-meaning owners are unable to properly care for them, she said, noting that the operation has saved 333 horses in a little over 10 years.
Before Gentle Spirit was founded, many sheriffs did not intervene in cases of horse neglect because there was nowhere to take the animals.
“If they absolutely had to step in, the horses would go to a feedlot and end up at auction,” Ring said. “Typically, the results for an unknown horse at auction aren’t great. A lot of them go to slaughter still. It’s like, out of the frying pan and into the fire.”
Ring and her family reasoned that a horse is not at fault for its situation and decided to help give those horses a second chance.
“My mom is a wildlife rehabber in Iowa so, we’ve always been very animal-friendly,” she said. “We started the rescue because we love horses, we have skills with horses, but if we keep them all, we can’t help that many.”
Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue aims to be a lifetime safety net for the horses they rehome so they don’t end up in a bad situation, going to slaughter or being neglected, Ring said.
“We’re not capable of just training them and selling them like most people do,” she said. “We’d like to know how they’re doing and we’d like to be able to know that for their entire life, and anybody that has that horse knows it has a place to come back to.”
———
For more information on children’s educational programs or to volunteer, email Ring at info@gentlespirithorses.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.