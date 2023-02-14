To The Rescue

These horses at Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue near Tyndall have been at the facility for a few months and are now looking healthy.

 Courtesy Photo

TYNDALL — Hay is still for horses, but with prices at an all-time high, an area horse rescue operation must raise a substantial amount of money at its annual fundraiser to cover feed costs for the winter.

Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Tyndall Community Center. Takeout is available. All proceeds go directly to the feeding and care of the horses.

