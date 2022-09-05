Stewart’s Sensory Schooling

Additional teacher training at a local elementary school has given educators a tool to help reach students on a social and emotional level to impact academic performance.
This summer, teachers at Yankton’s Stewart Elementary School did a Responsive Classroom Training workshop that addressed student misbehavior. Responsive Classroom’s approach to discipline involves keeping the classroom focused on learning, while maintaining a classroom that’s physically and emotionally safe for all, according to its website.
Responsive Classroom is a student-centered social and emotional learning approach to teaching and discipline, Nicole Valnes, Yankton School District (YSD) Curriculum Director, told the Press & Dakotan.
The most visible result of the impact the training had on attendees is the implementation of a calming corner or safe spot in every classroom, she said.
The calming corner is a place to sit for a few minutes with fidgets, a wobble chair, colored pencils and paper for drawing. The idea is to allow a student to take a break on their own for some sensory stimulation without any negative associations.
It is not used as a punishment and it is not a timeout, Stewart Elementary School Principal Cody Lukkes told the Press & Dakotan.
Part of the model involves teaching all the students how to use the calming corner and practicing it, with the intention of lessening some of those strong emotions that can come up during the school day, he said.
“It can be for if they just really need a break or they need a little sensory time to go sit. They can sit on the wobble stool and grab a fidget,” Lukkes said. “(There is) a visual timer, or a liquid timer, that each teacher has in their classroom and students know that when that timer is up, it’s time to return to your seat.”
There were a couple of calming corners in the office at Stewart last year, which he said yielded positive results.
Valnes, who had taken Responsive Classroom Training when she was a teacher in another school district, said that in her classroom she modeled the calming corner by sitting in it to teach her students about its benefits.
“Responsive Classroom Training would recommend that we send all students to that spot so that it isn’t viewed as a punishment or a negative response,” she said. “Once kids got used to it at our school, we didn’t have to take those steps, but it’s a good idea to send kids there so they can experience it.”
Also, classroom discussion of student insights and feelings in the calming corner are an important part of introducing it to the classroom, Valnes said.
The introduction of Responsive Classroom Training began at Stewart a few years ago as part of a school improvement program, she said.
“One of the things that we found was that we wanted to work on attendance,” Valnes said, noting that underperforming students were not in school as often. “We looked at, ‘How can we get kids to want to come to school every day?’ and at the school culture.”
Valnes recommended the Responsive Classroom Model, based on her prior positive experience with it, she said.
The teachers at Stewart School have done several Responsive Classroom workshops since and have invited teachers from the other elementary schools when there were available slots, Valnes said.
Stewart began with an introductory course and has continued with regular training, including last year’s workshop on effective teaching language to reach students.
Stewart’s teachers were interested in learning to prevent issues in the classroom rather than simply reacting to them, Valnes said.
“We did the behavior workshop this summer because behaviors are changing the ways kids are learning, the ways kids react to different things,” Lukkes said, adding that attendees walked out with a lot of good ideas. “(The workshop) talked about how you should teach the expectation instead of expecting the expectation. We often assume that a child knows the expectation, but we can’t always assume that every child has been exposed to the same things in life.”
The model is to teach the expected behavior so you don’t have as many discipline issues with students, he said, noting that it doesn’t help to dole out consequences for an action if the child didn’t know was inappropriate.
“We talk a lot about our student achievement data but all of that is dependent on the relationships that we build with our students,” Valnes said. “I think that the most important thing is that we care about the whole child.”
