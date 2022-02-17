The body of a missing St. Helena, Nebraska, man was recovered Thursday along the Missouri River.
According to a press release from the National Park Service, the body of Roy Reichle, 61, was discovered and removed from a hole in the ice on a back channel of the (Missouri) river” at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office dispatch notified a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officer of an individual who was overdue in the area of the Discovery Bridge at the south edge of Yankton.
Reichle was believed to have been hiking along the south shore of the Missouri River about 1-1.5 miles upriver from the Meridian and Discovery bridges Tuesday night.
Law enforcement searched the area Wednesday but were unable to locate Reichle. The searched resumed Thursday morning.
A multi-agency search involved the National Park Service, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission; Nebraska State Patrol troopers, including Aviation Support Division and Police Service Dog Division; South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks; Yankton County Emergency Management; Cedar County Sheriff’s Office; Cedar County Emergency Management; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Crofton Volunteer Fire and Rescue; and Wynot Fire Department.
No other details were available.
