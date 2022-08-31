Pack Your Patience

Safe driving during the upcoming holiday weekend should keep South Dakotans on track to greatly reduce crash fatalities over last year.
Labor Day weekend, the 78-hour block of time from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, marks the end of summer’s “100 Deadliest Days” in terms of traffic accidents.
As of Wednesday, this year’s preliminary numbers show South Dakota’s crash fatalities are down about 30% from the same time last year, Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, told the Press & Dakotan. He noted that it is a good trend and worth maintaining.
However, higher traffic volumes during this busy holiday can result in a surge of crash fatalities if drivers don’t take extra care while on the road.
According to statistics from the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and Accident Records, there have been an average of about 123 crashes reported over Labor Day each year since 2011. Last year, there were 131 traffic crashes over the Labor Day weekend, resulting in 64 injuries and two pedestrian fatalities.
“Forty-nine of the 64 injured were occupants of motor vehicles,” Mangan said. “Of these, 40 were reported to have been wearing safety restraints. The remaining 15 injured were one ATV rider, 12 motorcyclists, one pedestrian and one bicyclist.”
Statistics also show that the number of crash fatalities over a given Labor Day weekend can vary widely from year to year. In 2020, there were 116 crashes and two crash fatalities, while in 2016, there were no crash fatalities and 2017 saw six.
Ultimately, road safety comes down to individuals and how seriously they consider safety while behind the wheel.
“One of the big factors is speed,” Major Joel Peterson, assistant superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, told the Press & Dakotan, noting that excessive speed can be situational and not simply a function of the speed limit. “Take most of the gravel roads throughout the state of South Dakota. They have a speed limit of 55, but how many people should be driving 55 on a gravel road?”
Meanwhile, South Dakota’s speed limit on the interstate highways is 80 miles per hour, one of the highest in the U.S., and many people choose to speed on those roads, he said.
“The other big factor is people not wearing their seatbelts being ejected from the vehicle,” Peterson said. “Also, whether it is (driving under the influence) alcohol or DUI drugs, being under the influence of those is also definitely a contributing factor to crashes.”
How drivers handle traffic congestion can also be a significant factor in avoiding accidents, Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota spokesman, told the Press & Dakotan.
Summer holiday weekends tend to be very busy travel weekends, with people taking advantage of the extra day to get out and either head on a vacation or perhaps to a lake, campground or other recreational destinations, he said.
“We find that there’s more congestion than normal on the highways and around areas like lakes, campgrounds, state parks and outdoor recreation areas,” Steward said. “We recommend that people ‘pack their patience’ and be prepared for that extra congestion.”
The first thing to do when entering these higher-volume traffic areas is to slow down and avoid distracted driving, he said.
“Cell phones can be a big distraction for drivers, so we suggest letting a passenger navigate your mapping app or change your music playlist, for example,” Steward said. “Also, a big thing is seatbelts and child safety seats, because if something does happen, you want to make sure that you have that extra layer of safety.”
Steward also noted that many drivers do not follow the Move Over Law that requires drivers traveling on interstates or highways with more than two lanes to move over to the farthest lane of traffic and proceed with caution when they come upon any stopped vehicle with flashing yellow lights. Additionally, drivers on two-lane highways must slow down to at least 20 mph below the posted speed limit.
“If you’re driving and you see an emergency vehicle or even a disabled motorist vehicle on the side of the road, move over if you can and give them some extra space,” he said. “We’ve had several AAA tow-truck drivers struck and killed in our territories in recent years, and I know that a lot of law enforcement and road construction vehicles are struck every year as well, so we just like to remind drivers of that Move Over Law.”
AAA also recommends preparing for a vehicle breakdown or for being stranded after a crash by packing a summer emergency kit that includes jumper cables, tools, a first-aid kit, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a road flare or reflective triangle, extra medications and snacks and water, both for passengers and any pets, in the vehicle.
“Labor Day weekend, we have a lot of South Dakota residents (and) we have a lot of people from other states traveling through and/or final destination in South Dakota,” Peterson said. “I just want that they have a safe time in South Dakota, enjoy themselves, get to their destination in South Dakota and get home safe again.”
