SIOUX FALLS — The U.S. Small Business Administration will celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of our veteran small business owners during National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 1-5, 2021.
“National Veterans Small Business Week is a time to honor the service and celebrate the impact of our nearly 1.8 million veteran entrepreneurs who are a driving force in our economy, generating approximately $1 trillion annually and employing nearly 4 million people,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “The SBA team is committed to providing the capital, marketplace opportunities and supportive network of Veterans Business Outreach Centers so that our veterans and military spouses can continue to do what they do best — face hardships head-on to build, innovate, and adapt their businesses to survive and thrive.”
According to the 2021 South Dakota Small Business Profile, there are over 9,000 veteran owned small businesses in the state.
During National Veteran Small Business Week, the SBA will focus on highlighting various aspects of the veteran small business ownership journey. Hosted by the Office of Veterans Business Development, the week-long event will cover several topics such as transition assistance, entrepreneurial training, government contracting, disaster assistance, and access to capital re-sources.
SBA district offices, resource partners, and local organizations across the country will host National Veterans Small Business Week activities in hybrid in-person and virtual formats based on the needs of their community. For more information about National Veterans Small Business Week and to find events in your area, visit sba.gov/nvsbw. Sign up for an event and join the online conversation using the hashtag #VetBiz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.