Suggestions For COVID-Safe Halloween

Despite the surge in COVID cases, Halloween doesn’t have to be that scary, according to health officials.
This week, medical experts issued the usual Halloween safety guidelines, but they needed a few tweaks to address the potential for spread of COVID-19.
The holiday, falls on a Saturday this year, which ordinarily would kick off a host of daytime and evening, indoor and outdoor activities, as well as trips to favorite pumpkin patches or “haunted” venues.
But, to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, public health officials are making a case against celebrating Halloween in the traditional ways. Social gatherings and haunted houses — where individuals may be crowded and screaming — as well as costume parties are considered high-risk activities in 2020.
Also, trick-or-treating and rummaging for goodies in a common candy bowl is being labeled high-risk for COVID.
A moderate-risk activity that would still involve candy would be “one-way trick-or-treating,” in which individually wrapped goodie bags — prepared with clean hands — are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance throughout the evening. Once home, parents should wipe down outer wrappers or leave the treats untouched for a few days, officials recommend.
Small-group, outdoor, open-air costume parades or parties, with masks and proper distancing, are other activities being touted as moderate risk. Aggressive use of hand sanitizer is recommended when hand washing is not possible.
Other high-risk activities, according to family medicine physician Chad Thury, medical director of Avera Medical Group Quality and Innovation, are:
• “Trunk-or-Treat” events where cars line up and distribute candy or treats in parking lots;
• Hayrides or tractor rides that combine individuals from different households;
• Traveling to a rural fall festival outside the area in which you live.
“Lower-risk activities, such as carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household or outside at a safe distance with neighbors or friends, should be considered this year as alternatives,” Thury said. “The CDC also recommends other fun-but-safe things, such as decorating your house or Halloween scavenger hunts.”
In addition to indoor scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat searches, Thury suggests holding virtual Halloween costume contests or Halloween movie nights with people from within the same home.
Holiday-themed activities such as open-air, walk through “haunted forest” attractions are moderately risky, but appropriate mask use by everyone and social distancing of six feet or more can help reduce the threat of COVID, he said.
Visits to orchards or pumpkin patches are also reasonably safe when masks and hand hygiene are widespread.
Nebraska’s Regional Poison Center recommends you search for outdoor events, avoid crowds and follow safe-distancing rules, even when outdoors.
The Poison Center also recommends that communities consider holding outdoor block parties instead of the traditional wide-range trick-or-treating events. Also, outdoor Halloween scavenger hunts can include individuals from different households if they search for items while social distancing from one another.
As always, homemade treats or anything not in the original wrapper or in a torn wrapper should be thrown away unless parents are positive of the identity of the person from which they came.
Maureen Tierney, assistant dean for Clinical Research and Public Health at Creighton University, makes the following additional suggestions:
• Wash hands often, especially before eating treats.
• Wear a cloth mask as part of your costume. Those distributing treats should wear a mask. However, masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
• Maintain social distancing guidelines with those from other households.
• If you or those you live with are high risk, consider alternative Halloween activities.
———
For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html .
