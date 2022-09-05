PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota. This month is a time for raising awareness about suicide prevention and how we can all play a role. It is very important that everyone knows about, and has access to, the resources needed to discuss suicide prevention, and how to seek help if needed.

“Knowing how to support friends, family, and neighbors through challenging times is the first step towards saving a life,” said Department of Social Services (DSS) Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill.

