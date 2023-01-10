Legislators Applaud Family Focus In Speech

PIERRE — A number of southeastern South Dakota legislators say they support Gov. Kristi Noem’s call for more workforce development and childcare opportunities.
Noem stressed those priorities Tuesday during her “State of the State” address kicking off the 2023 Legislature. She also spoke on other agenda ideas and state funding.
District 18 Rep. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) said he liked the governor’s focus.
“I appreciated Governor Noem’s ‘State of the State’ address which emphasized making our families stronger, which really is the heartbeat of our state,” he said.
“Some of her proposals include expanding paid family leave for public and private employer incentives, providing funds for state employees to adopt children and revising rules and regulations concerning childcare.”
Noem provided positive budget news that will benefit businesses, Stevens said. A surplus in the unemployment trust fund should bring a decrease for employers in the worker’s compensation rate, he added.
State lawmakers will also address existing roadblocks for workers and businesses seeking to relocate in South Dakota, Stevens said.
“Several exciting business relocations are in the work that will bring good paying jobs to our state,” he said.
However, South Dakota continues to face the issue of school funding, Stevens noted. The attorney formerly served on the Yankton school board.
This year’s session will also face other recurring issues, he said.
“Each year, we still need to address how we are going to adequately fund K-12, state employee wages and the issues concerning our health care providers,” he said. “A big concern of mine are those issues concerning our nursing home shortage.”
District 17 Rep. Chris Kassin (R-Vermillion) said he’s excited about the upcoming session.
“After listening to Governor Noem’s ‘State of the State’ address, I’m energized and ready to get to work,” he said. “South Dakota’s economy continues to grow, but as the governor said, great news brings challenges.”
Kassin said he was pleased the governor highlighted workforce development.
“The initiative to make it easier for people from out-of-state to transfer their professional licenses to work in South Dakota greatly impacts District 17 because of our location on the border as well as our healthcare facilities and universities,” he said.
Kassin applauded the address’s emphasis on building stronger families.
“One of the reasons I chose to run for the Legislature was to advocate for families,” he said. “Having quality childcare is vital to helping our economy and workforce development.”
The freshman lawmaker plans to keep his eye on the state’s finances.
“South Dakota is in great financial shape and fortunate to have a budget surplus,” he said. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I’ll focus on securing our state’s future through sound financial decisions. The committee will have much to consider as we begin this critical work.”
District 19 Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) noted the state’s thriving economy but emphasized the need for growth in rural areas.
“Ag was mentioned as our No. 1 industry; that’s one of the reasons it’s so important to support our rural areas,” he said. “South Dakota has had workforce challenges for a long time, and supporting childcare providers will be a good step to address those challenges.”
As a member of the Senate Taxation Committee, Schoenfish believes tax issues will receive a great deal of attention this year. As chairman of the Senate Education Committee, he also looks for considerable activity on those issues.
For District 19 Reps. Drew Peterson (R-Salem) and Jessica Bahmuller (R-Alexandria), the State of the State address contained an emotional moment involving their constituents.
Noem acknowledged the Avantara Salem nursing home employees, awarding them the “Governor’s Heroism Award.” The employees protected the nursing home residents during the May 12 derecho that struck Salem and destroyed the facility.
“Representative Peterson and myself were able to meet with the former Avantara employees and discuss their life and work changes since the storm,” Bahmuller said.
“This is a bittersweet honor. We didn’t want to lose another nursing home but are proud of these (workers’) action.”
Several of the employees shed tears at receiving the award and were proud to protect their fellow residents, Bahmuller said.
“As their legislator, I was proud. I know the people of South Dakota are the greatest people in the nation and want to help our neighbors,” she said. “These women showed that in their actions.”
As for the State of the State address, Peterson noted the ongoing labor and housing needs across South Dakota.
“The governor highlighted the strength of our economy while also emphasizing that we need to continue to work on building our workforce and childcare needs and referenced programs to do that,” he said.
“I will continue to focus on priority one of getting the housing infrastructure funds of $200 million available for our communities.”
Bahmuller sees the proposed reduction of elimination of the state’s sales tax on food as a major issue during the session.
“I am most concerned with how this will affect our smaller municipalities. As an example, Emery has a grocery store and the city’s budget relies on those monies to operate,” she said.
“There are several proposals being discussed to decrease our tax burden. Hopefully, we as a Legislature will decide which option is the best for South Dakota.”
The Press & Dakotan sought comment from District 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21 lawmakers.
