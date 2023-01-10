Legislators Applaud Family Focus In Speech

District 19 Reps. Drew Peterson (left) and Jessica Bahmuller (center) stand in the Capitol rotunda at Pierre with Avantara Salem nurses and staff, who Gov. Kristi Noem recognized for bravery during her “State of the State” address. The Salem staff protected the nursing home residents during the May derecho that destroyed the facility. The pictured group includes Sarah Galloway, Ashley Nickel, Lori Smart, Wendy Barenklau, Riley Christensen, Brenna Wilke, Misti Broyles and Nick Vlasman. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

PIERRE — A number of southeastern South Dakota legislators say they support Gov. Kristi Noem’s call for more workforce development and childcare opportunities.

Noem stressed those priorities Tuesday during her “State of the State” address kicking off the 2023 Legislature. She also spoke on other agenda ideas and state funding.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.