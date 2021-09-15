100 Years Ago
Friday, September 16, 1921
• Sealing of the caisson for Pier 3, that is, packing of the working chamber with concrete, was in progress at the site of the Meridian Highway bridge today, with prospects that it would be completed by tonight. Then there will remain only the construction of the forms up to the necessary height, and the pouring of concrete, to complete this pier.
• A herd of 18 Holsteins from the State Hospital, under care and developed by E.E. Jones, herdsman, took 11 prizes at the state Fair at Huron, according to word received today.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 16, 1946
• Twelve ex-servicemen are now actively engaged in taking flight instruction at the Yankton municipal airport under the GI Bill of Rights, according to A.J. Bierman, airport operator. Daily flight schedules are being maintained and ground instruction is being handled in classroom form at Yankton College, with Dr. Gregg M. Evans in charge.
• One of the early school social functions on Yankton College campus is planned for tomorrow night when freshman girls will entertain the girls of upper classes at a “big-little sister” party in Fiske Auditorium. The freshman girls will wear short dresses and hair bows and take pets or dolls to the party.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 16, 1971
• A banded homing pigeon which found the wrong home is available for the owner at the home of Yankton Dr. D. Max Reade. Dr. Reade said the bird “just started roosting there at night.” The bluish gray bird is banded with the numbers WLC 153, Au71. The Reade home is at 902 Karen Drive.
• The House-Senate Conference Committee on public works appropriations has approved $750,000 for relocation of the town of Niobrara, Neb., which lies below Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River at the South Dakota-Nebraska line. The $750,000 is for planning, land acquisition and construction. Niobrara has fought a losing battle against a rising groundwater table caused by construction of Missouri River dams.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 16, 1996
• The Beadle PTA will be holding their carnival today from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be games, food booths and raffles. Everyone will receive a prize! Tickets will be five for $1, and tickets will be sold in groups of five only. The carnival will be held in conjunction to the school’s Open House.
• Heart disease, depression and car crashes will overtake infectious diseases to become the world’s leading causes of death and disability by 2020, the World Health Organization said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.